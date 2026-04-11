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New maple leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 2194

New maple leaves...

Shot in monochrome mode.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Jennifer ace
oh, this is lovely.
April 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
@jesperani Thank you very much, Jennifer.
April 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
They look so dainty, beautifully captured.
April 11th, 2026  
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