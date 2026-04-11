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Previous
Photo 2194
New maple leaves...
Shot in monochrome mode.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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3
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Black and White
Taken
5th April 2026 9:30am
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b&w
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Jennifer
ace
oh, this is lovely.
April 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
@jesperani
Thank you very much, Jennifer.
April 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
They look so dainty, beautifully captured.
April 11th, 2026
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