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Motion blur around the old corral... by marlboromaam
Photo 2197

Motion blur around the old corral...

With the help of On1. Shot in monochrome mode.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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