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Previous
Photo 2197
Motion blur around the old corral...
With the help of On1. Shot in monochrome mode.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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22nd March 2026 9:56am
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trees
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woods
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