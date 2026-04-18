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Previous
Photo 2201
Catching the morning light...
Shot in monochrome mode.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
Taken
12th April 2026 9:05am
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b&w
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trees
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woods
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spring
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black&white
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springtime
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morning-light
Janice
ace
Very nice in B&W.
April 18th, 2026
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