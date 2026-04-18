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Catching the morning light... by marlboromaam
Photo 2201

Catching the morning light...

Shot in monochrome mode.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Janice ace
Very nice in B&W.
April 18th, 2026  
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