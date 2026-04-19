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Previous
Photo 2202
Turn Around, Look at Me...
By the Vogues 1968 -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttiXFvFdHrw&list=RDttiXFvFdHrw&start_radio=1
"There is someone walking behind you
Turn around, look at me
There is someone watching your footsteps
Turn around, look at me
There is someone who really needs you
It's my heart in my hand
Turn around (turn around)
Look at me (look at me)
Understand, understand
And there's someone to stand beside you
Turn around, look at me
And there's someone to love and guide you
Turn around, look at me
Oh, I've waited and I'll wait forever
For you to come to me
Look at someone (look at someone)
Who really loves you, yeah, loves you
Turn around, look at me
Turn around, look at me"
I waited over forty years for another collie and Will Connor is the best companion an old broad could have. He's my joy, he makes me laugh, and he has my whole heart. =)
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Taken
5th April 2026 9:26am
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