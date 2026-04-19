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Turn Around, Look at Me... by marlboromaam
Photo 2202

Turn Around, Look at Me...

By the Vogues 1968 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttiXFvFdHrw&list=RDttiXFvFdHrw&start_radio=1

"There is someone walking behind you
Turn around, look at me

There is someone watching your footsteps
Turn around, look at me

There is someone who really needs you
It's my heart in my hand
Turn around (turn around)
Look at me (look at me)
Understand, understand

And there's someone to stand beside you
Turn around, look at me

And there's someone to love and guide you
Turn around, look at me

Oh, I've waited and I'll wait forever
For you to come to me

Look at someone (look at someone)
Who really loves you, yeah, loves you
Turn around, look at me
Turn around, look at me"

I waited over forty years for another collie and Will Connor is the best companion an old broad could have. He's my joy, he makes me laugh, and he has my whole heart. =)
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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