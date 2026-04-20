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Previous
Photo 2203
Sunny morning...
Shot in monochrome mode.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
Taken
12th April 2026 9:46am
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b&w
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trees
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spring
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landscape
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shade
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bushes
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black-and-white
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black&white
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springtime
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Beverley
ace
gorgeous sculpture & shot
April 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a lovely peaceful; spot in your garden
April 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@onewing
Thank you, Babs. Time to weed already though. =)
April 20th, 2026
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@onewing Thank you, Babs. Time to weed already though. =)