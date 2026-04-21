Previous
Last of the spirea shots... by marlboromaam
Photo 2204

Last of the spirea shots...

Shot in monochrome mode. Uploading early since we have a busy morning ahead.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Extra beautiful on black
April 21st, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
I like the edit
April 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.

@danette Thank you, Danette.
April 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact