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Previous
Photo 2204
Last of the spirea shots...
Shot in monochrome mode. Uploading early since we have a busy morning ahead.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Black and White
Taken
5th April 2026 9:45am
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b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
bush
,
shrub
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
springtime
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spirea
LManning (Laura)
ace
Extra beautiful on black
April 21st, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
I like the edit
April 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
@danette
Thank you, Danette.
April 21st, 2026
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@danette Thank you, Danette.