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Filling in with leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 2205

Filling in with leaves...

Shot in monochrome mode. We're back in drought status. Desperately need rain.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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