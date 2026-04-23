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Previous
Photo 2206
The last to leaf...
And the first to shed in the fall. Shot in monochrome mode. My maple tree has leafed enough to give us shade on the deck.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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5th April 2026 9:28am
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