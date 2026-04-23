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The last to leaf... by marlboromaam
Photo 2206

The last to leaf...

And the first to shed in the fall. Shot in monochrome mode. My maple tree has leafed enough to give us shade on the deck.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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