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One spring morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 2207

One spring morning...

Monochrome shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely effect & flow
April 24th, 2026  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
April 24th, 2026  
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