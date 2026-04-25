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Before we entered drought status... by marlboromaam
Photo 2208

Before we entered drought status...

What the wild grasses looked like. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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