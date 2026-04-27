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Previous
Photo 2210
Dedicated to my paternal grandfather...
He was a quiet man. Image converted to b&w in On1.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
Black and White
Taken
12th April 2026 9:09am
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b&w
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spring
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black-and-white
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black&white
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springtime
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wind-chimes
Babs
ace
I love wind chimes they sound so soothing
April 27th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
April 27th, 2026
Beverley
ace
how lovely... it'll be lovely to hear when the breeze is blowing & your resting with Will...
April 27th, 2026
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@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.