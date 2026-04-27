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Dedicated to my paternal grandfather... by marlboromaam
Photo 2210

Dedicated to my paternal grandfather...

He was a quiet man. Image converted to b&w in On1.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Babs ace
I love wind chimes they sound so soothing
April 27th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.
April 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
how lovely... it'll be lovely to hear when the breeze is blowing & your resting with Will...
April 27th, 2026  
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