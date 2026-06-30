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Chair back... by marlboromaam
Photo 2274

Chair back...

Shot in camera in monochrome mode and inverted in On1.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
Beautiful shapes and great edit!
June 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
It makes a really interesting abstract
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.
June 30th, 2026  
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