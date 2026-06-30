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Previous
Photo 2274
Chair back...
Shot in camera in monochrome mode and inverted in On1.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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3
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Black and White
Taken
7th June 2026 7:29am
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b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
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wrought-iron
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black-and-white
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black&white
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chair-back
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful shapes and great edit!
June 30th, 2026
Babs
ace
It makes a really interesting abstract
June 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
June 30th, 2026
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@onewing Thank you, Babs.