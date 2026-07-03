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Previous
Photo 2277
Up in the tree tops...
Yeah, nothing very interesting up there. Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
Taken
21st June 2026 7:41am
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b&w
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summer
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summertime
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treetops
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely
July 3rd, 2026
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