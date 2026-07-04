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Previous
Photo 2278
Vesta in the shadows...
Shot in camera in monochrome mode. Happy 4th everyone!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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7th June 2026 8:28am
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