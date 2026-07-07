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Previous
Photo 2281
The leaves of summer...
Shot in camera in monochrome mode and rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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Beautiful fv!
July 7th, 2026
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