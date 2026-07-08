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Please don't eat the fern frond... by marlboromaam
Photo 2282

Please don't eat the fern frond...

Bunny looks as if it's tempted to chow down on this fern. =) Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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