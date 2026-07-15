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Previous
Photo 2289
Web worms back in the pecan tree...
Time for more Zevo. Grrr! Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Black and White
Taken
6th July 2026 7:07am
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b&w
,
sunlight
,
shadow
,
black-and-white
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black&white
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early-morning
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pecan-tree
,
web-worms
Janice
ace
Wow! Hope you can get it under control.
July 15th, 2026
Mags
ace
@chikadnz
Thank you, Janice. I sprayed it with Zevo the year before last and didn't get any last year. So we'll try it again. Zero is non-toxic to humans, pets, and our water table.
July 15th, 2026
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