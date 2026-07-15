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Web worms back in the pecan tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 2289

Web worms back in the pecan tree...

Time for more Zevo. Grrr! Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Janice ace
Wow! Hope you can get it under control.
July 15th, 2026  
Mags ace
@chikadnz Thank you, Janice. I sprayed it with Zevo the year before last and didn't get any last year. So we'll try it again. Zero is non-toxic to humans, pets, and our water table.
July 15th, 2026  
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