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Young baby blue... by marlboromaam
Photo 2290

Young baby blue...

This would have been taken in color, but I was already in monochrome mode. It might have flown off while I tried to change the settings.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
A cutie, whether in monochrome or color!
July 16th, 2026  
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