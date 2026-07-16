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Previous
Photo 2290
Young baby blue...
This would have been taken in color, but I was already in monochrome mode. It might have flown off while I tried to change the settings.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Album
Black and White
Taken
6th July 2026 6:59am
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young-one
Kerry McCarthy
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A cutie, whether in monochrome or color!
July 16th, 2026
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