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Photo 2291
Going to be another hot and sunny day...
Shot in camera in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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6th July 2026 7:06am
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