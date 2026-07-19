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Previous
Photo 2293
To the right of the deck...
Trees are a little thin. So many loblolly pines have fallen, but the hardwoods will move in. Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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6th July 2026 7:00am
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