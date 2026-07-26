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Previous
Photo 2300
Not a fritillary in sight...
I haven't seen one Gulf Fritillary yet! I hope they're around and I've just missed them. Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
Taken
19th July 2026 5:30pm
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Beverley
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beautiful capture details... Ooo maybe hiding...
July 26th, 2026
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