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Previous
Photo 2304
Summer wisteria in b&w...
Millettia reticulata, aka summer wisteria and evergreen wisteria. Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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12th July 2026 2:43pm
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