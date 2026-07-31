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Previous
Photo 2305
In the evening...
When the sun begins to climb the trees across the road, before it sets in the woods behind the house. Shot in camera in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
Taken
19th July 2026 5:29pm
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