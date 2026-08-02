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Previous
Photo 2307
Light and shadows...
Shot in camera and monochrome mode.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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9
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6
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1
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Black and White
Taken
31st July 2026 10:07am
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b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Corinne C
ace
Glorious
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
August 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
beautiful
August 2nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful....
August 2nd, 2026
Janice
ace
Nice in monochrome.
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@jesperani
Thank you, Jennifer.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@chikadnz
Thank you, Janice.
August 2nd, 2026
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@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
@chikadnz Thank you, Janice.