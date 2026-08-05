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Previous
Photo 2310
Look into Silas' eyes...
Shot in camera in monochrome mode.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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31st July 2026 9:45am
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