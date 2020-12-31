Sign up
108 / 365
of 2020...
I pray we don't look back upon it as better than 2021.
This was taken off the TV at the end of one my favorite old black and white films with William Powell, The Vampire Bat made in 1933.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Ricksnap
ace
Cool idea, great golden oldie movie
December 31st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@ricksnap
Thanks, Rick! I love old black and white films. Great actors and glamorous actresses.
December 31st, 2020
