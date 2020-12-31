Previous
of 2020... by marlboromaam
of 2020...

I pray we don't look back upon it as better than 2021.

This was taken off the TV at the end of one my favorite old black and white films with William Powell, The Vampire Bat made in 1933.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Ricksnap ace
Cool idea, great golden oldie movie
December 31st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@ricksnap Thanks, Rick! I love old black and white films. Great actors and glamorous actresses.
December 31st, 2020  
