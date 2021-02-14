Previous
Happy Valentine's Day... by marlboromaam
157 / 365

Happy Valentine's Day...

I love us! 365 is like a big teddy bear to me. My flash of red shot for the challenge. Saw this box of chocolates and had to capture it.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

