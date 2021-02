Meet one of my models, Isabel. She's an airhead - just hollow upstairs, but she's pretty and enjoys modeling hats, scarves, necklaces and earrings.She's NOT the icon that Twiggy was - still LOVE her. So beautiful and talented. Twiggy was not only was a great model - she sang, danced and acted too. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twiggy Singing a Beatle song here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlFbzsTTrb0