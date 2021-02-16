Sign up
Isabel...
Meet one of my models, Isabel. She's an airhead - just hollow upstairs, but she's pretty and enjoys modeling hats, scarves, necklaces and earrings.
She's NOT the icon that Twiggy was - still LOVE her. So beautiful and talented. Twiggy was not only was a great model - she sang, danced and acted too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twiggy
Singing a Beatle song here -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlFbzsTTrb0
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1792
photos
93
followers
94
following
43% complete
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
face
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
