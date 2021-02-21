Previous
Witchy Woman... by marlboromaam
164 / 365

Witchy Woman...

by the Eagles - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCcEjZQQNjo

This is Ronnie, the last of my airhead dummies. She's just a head and neck, like Isabel and Olivia. I have really enjoyed this part of the For2021 challenge - pushing me to do more with my phone camera. I might have to attempt it more often.
marlboromaam (Mags)

