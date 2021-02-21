Sign up
Witchy Woman...
by the Eagles -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCcEjZQQNjo
This is Ronnie, the last of my airhead dummies. She's just a head and neck, like Isabel and Olivia. I have really enjoyed this part of the For2021 challenge - pushing me to do more with my phone camera. I might have to attempt it more often.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
face
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
,
songtitle-71
