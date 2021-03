Camera tilt...

Just a little reminder to get some abstracts going for the challenge. Yours truly is hosting. You could use your phone at the drive thru while you're waiting! I shot this with my phone while waiting at the Hardee's drive-thru. No special effects - just the outside wall with a tilt. Tag your images with abstract-51! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44765/abstract-51-let-s-do-this