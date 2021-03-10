Sign up
Previous
Next
181 / 365
Camera tilt...
Just a little reminder to get some abstracts going for the challenge. Yours truly is hosting. You could use your phone at the drive thru while you're waiting! I shot this with my phone while waiting at the Hardee's drive-thru. No special effects - just the outside wall with a tilt. Tag your images with abstract-51!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44765/abstract-51-let-s-do-this
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1944
photos
100
followers
108
following
49% complete
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Tags
orange
,
gray
,
abstract
,
wall
