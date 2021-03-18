Westbound bridge...

Over the Wateree River. They're talking about rebuilding these bridges. Highway 76/378 is a four-lane. This is a view of the westbound side and bridge. You can barely see the eastbound side on the left. It's the main road to Myrtle Beach through the center of the state of South Carolina. If/when they start rebuilding these bridges - it will cause major traffic jams for as long as it takes to complete the project. These bridges are in serious need of repair or rebuild. I still miss the old iron bridges that used to cross the river. Wow! I'm getting old.