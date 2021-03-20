Previous
Shot at the Rush's drive-thru... by marlboromaam
Shot at the Rush's drive-thru...

I've been seeing these stringy little blossoms on this shrub everywhere around our area! Had no idea what it was, until I googled it. It's Chinese-loropetalum and there are a few different varieties to choose from. More info on it here - https://www.thespruce.com/chinese-loropetalum-plants-2132075
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

