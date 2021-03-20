Sign up
Shot at the Rush's drive-thru...
I've been seeing these stringy little blossoms on this shrub everywhere around our area! Had no idea what it was, until I googled it. It's Chinese-loropetalum and there are a few different varieties to choose from. More info on it here -
https://www.thespruce.com/chinese-loropetalum-plants-2132075
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2006
photos
102
followers
96
following
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
spring
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
stringy
,
phoneography
,
chinese-loropetalum
