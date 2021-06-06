Dermatologist's exam room art...

Was time for my yearly visit to the dermatologist. She checks me all over for pre-cancerous growths on my skin and freezes them off with liquid nitrogen if she finds them. She froze two places on my face last Tuesday.



Skin cancer is nothing to mess around with! It can metastasize inside the body to major organs. That's what happened to my dad. The skin cancer on his back metastasized to his lungs, liver and kidneys. If it had been caught early, he might still be around today. Get checked out, if any kind of cancer runs in your family. Just saying!