Sliding doors at the doctor's office... by marlboromaam
274 / 365

Sliding doors at the doctor's office...

I would like to say they're etched glass, but probably not. Thought they had a pretty leaf design though.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Much more interesting to have a pattern on a frosted glass door rather than it just being plain.
June 10th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh....how very pale and delicate.
June 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@salza I agree. =)

@cutekitty Thanks, Kitty!
June 10th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and delicate looking and a great look for an office.
June 10th, 2021  
