274 / 365
Sliding doors at the doctor's office...
I would like to say they're etched glass, but probably not. Thought they had a pretty leaf design though.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2497
photos
119
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
1st June 2021 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phoneography
,
sliding-doors
,
medical-office
Sally Ings
ace
Much more interesting to have a pattern on a frosted glass door rather than it just being plain.
June 10th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh....how very pale and delicate.
June 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@salza
I agree. =)
@cutekitty
Thanks, Kitty!
June 10th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and delicate looking and a great look for an office.
June 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
