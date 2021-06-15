Sign up
278 / 365
Everything is fresher and greener after the rain...
Best phone shot in a while.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
5
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
green
,
grass
,
fence
,
trees
,
fresh
,
after-the-rain
,
phoneography
Diana
ace
It certainly looks wonderful, hope the rain also brought some cooler air ;-)
June 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana! It brought higher humidity, unfortunately. It's a typical pattern for us.
June 14th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful fresh green shot.
June 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely greens.
June 14th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
June 14th, 2021
