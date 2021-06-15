Previous
Everything is fresher and greener after the rain... by marlboromaam
278 / 365

Everything is fresher and greener after the rain...

Best phone shot in a while.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Diana ace
It certainly looks wonderful, hope the rain also brought some cooler air ;-)
June 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana! It brought higher humidity, unfortunately. It's a typical pattern for us.
June 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful fresh green shot.
June 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely greens.
June 14th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
June 14th, 2021  
