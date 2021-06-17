Sign up
A mere reflection of one's self...
Shot back in May - in the periodontist's waiting room. No magazines because of the virus. So, I take pictures of anything with my phone while I wait. =)
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2525
photos
119
followers
122
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
4th May 2021 6:51am
Exif
Sizes
Tags
door
,
reflection
,
selfie
,
phoneography
,
wall-sconce
Susan Wakely
ace
Always good to grab a selfie opportunity especially when there is no other form of entertainment.
June 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@wakelys
ROFLOL! We do what we have available to us. =)
June 16th, 2021
