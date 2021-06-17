Previous
A mere reflection of one's self... by marlboromaam
A mere reflection of one's self...

Shot back in May - in the periodontist's waiting room. No magazines because of the virus. So, I take pictures of anything with my phone while I wait. =)
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Susan Wakely ace
Always good to grab a selfie opportunity especially when there is no other form of entertainment.
June 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@wakelys ROFLOL! We do what we have available to us. =)
June 16th, 2021  
