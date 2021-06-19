I, Claudius...

I am so enjoying this BBC drama! I love to escape into the worlds the BBC creates and this is no exception. The price dropped drastically on this set of DVDs from the big warehouse store, so I got it. I live in the sticks, so no cable service available. Satellite is too expensive and watching a video on my computer is a nightmare with constant buffering slowing down the film or stopping it completely because of my very slow DSL internet service. Caught bits and pieces of this intriguing well done story on PBS, but never got to see it in total and in order until I got the set. Highly recommend - five stars from me!