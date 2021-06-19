Previous
I, Claudius... by marlboromaam
282 / 365

I, Claudius...

I am so enjoying this BBC drama! I love to escape into the worlds the BBC creates and this is no exception. The price dropped drastically on this set of DVDs from the big warehouse store, so I got it. I live in the sticks, so no cable service available. Satellite is too expensive and watching a video on my computer is a nightmare with constant buffering slowing down the film or stopping it completely because of my very slow DSL internet service. Caught bits and pieces of this intriguing well done story on PBS, but never got to see it in total and in order until I got the set. Highly recommend - five stars from me!
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
