A beautiful day...

I noticed these Hunt timberland properties on both sides of the road have been cleared of underbrush and I have all kinds of questions about it. Are they clearing the underbrush for fear of drought and fire? Are they clearing it so the big machines can get in to cut it all down? Why did they clear and clearcut so much land this year and is it because of higher taxes on timberland that sits? What's going on here? Just an inquiring mind wanting to know, even though it really is none of my business. The temps get a whole lot hotter without these trees and the critters and varmints have to go somewhere. Copperheads and timber rattlers love pine forests... I really don't want them heading my way. Yikes!