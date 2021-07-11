Sign up
304 / 365
Dark glare...
For the landscape challenge with clouds. Was a drive-by shooting on the side of the road. Had to hurry! Too much dark in the trees. Oh well. They have to have bad ones to make the good ones really stand out! =)
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
pond
,
phoneography
,
landscape-40
