307 / 365
Painted crochet...
Another crochet project in progress. Will be an original designed vest (OOAK) to wear with blue jeans for some lovely woman when it's done. I lost count of how many different stitches are in it. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop textures.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
3
1
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2637
photos
124
followers
128
following
Tags
crafts
,
crochet
,
hobby
,
phoneography
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-textures
Fr1da
beautiful patterns ! So clever !
July 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
that is awesome!!
July 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@fr1da
Thank you very much!
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther!
July 13th, 2021
