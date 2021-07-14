Previous
Painted crochet... by marlboromaam
307 / 365

Painted crochet...

Another crochet project in progress. Will be an original designed vest (OOAK) to wear with blue jeans for some lovely woman when it's done. I lost count of how many different stitches are in it. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop textures.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
84% complete

Fr1da
beautiful patterns ! So clever !
July 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
that is awesome!!
July 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
@fr1da Thank you very much!

@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther!
July 13th, 2021  
