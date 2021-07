Finally got my first series of nerve block injections for my back pain. They've been backed up over six months because of COVID. I had to wait a whole year before I got to see the neurologist to begin with. I'm anxious to get it done, so I can eventually do some of the things I used to do. Thinking about things - like a walk in the park... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHnLLYUJZjw