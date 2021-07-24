Sign up
317 / 365
OK...
Phone shot and another one for the macro dust challenge. LOL! Not a hot shot, but I can find the dust. Time for another dusting with a cotton swab on my remotes. I did say electronics are the best places for dust bunnies. =)
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Tags
remote
dust
electronics
macro-dust
dvd-player-remote
