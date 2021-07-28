Sign up
321 / 365
Painted magic carpet...
It changes daily and grows wildflowers. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop textures. Phone shot.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
LG-H810
grass
,
summertime
,
fleabane
,
phoneography
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-texture
