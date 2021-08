Reflection in chrome...

A phone shot of one of the chrome legs on a doctor's stool on wheels. My phone camera is rarely NOT in use these days in a doctor's office. You wait in the waiting room... Then you wait in the exam room before they come to get you to take you to another room for what's to be done. They call it a procedure... It's an injection - a needle! I'm very glad to be seeing this lady neurologist. These procedures are helping.