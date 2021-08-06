Previous
Stealth... by marlboromaam
330 / 365

Stealth...

With my phone on silent, covertly - I shoot! People start to get nervous if they know you're taking pictures. LOL! More medical waiting room art for the phoneography album.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
90% complete

Kitty Hawke ace
haha........I know the feeling......stealth mode.......lovely wall decoration too....
August 5th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@cutekitty Thank you, Kitty! =)
August 5th, 2021  
