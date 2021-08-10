Sign up
334 / 365
In the exam room 2...
Same exam room - different wall. Another one for my medical waiting/exam room art collection. From my mother's doctor's office. Phone shot.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
0
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
medical
,
artwork
,
phoneography
,
exam-room
