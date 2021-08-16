Sign up
340 / 365
A little unexpected for the exam room...
Someone likes Corvettes! For medical exam room art - I like it, it's just a little unexpected. I see this kind of framed art at the dealership where I get my car serviced. =)
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
3
0
93% complete
Kathy A
ace
Yes, I think it's more suited for a car dealership
August 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@kjarn
LOL! Something even more unexpected is on the opposite wall in this room. =)
August 14th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
I can hardly wait
August 14th, 2021
