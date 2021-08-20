Stop gap...

I've been wearing these big hulking knee braces on both legs since 2015. They were my stop gap to delay knee replacement surgery. My knees were nearly bone on bone back then, but they WERE bone on bone almost two years ago. They work by pushing open the bones on the inside of the leg where they meet at the knee. Phone shot.



No need to wear the right one now with the three gel injections the neurologist gave me in the right knee. I'll have to continue to wear the left brace until she's finished with my left knee and we'll see if I can walk without it and without pain. Funny how my health insurance at my previous job would NOT cover the injections, but cover surgery... and Medicare covers the injections. Which would you rather have - surgery or the gel injections?



Two-steps per second, 12 to 15 miles per day on concrete, up and down metal stairs, 10 to 12 hours per day, four to six days per week, for nearly eight years takes a toll on the body. Something's gotta give out! This is why my yards went to hell from neglect.



LOL! In one respect, young people are no different than when I wore braces on my teeth as a teenager. They still like to make fun and jokes of people with physical issues. "You have bionic legs, Can you run faster, Is that your super power, Can you leap tall buildings, You are the bionic woman..." Good thing I still have my sense of humor. =)