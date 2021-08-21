Previous
Expected illustration 2... by marlboromaam
345 / 365

Expected illustration 2...

Maybe this one is legible? Phone shot.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Susan Wakely ace
Can relate to this poster. 40 years of nursing, age and getting thrown off a motorbike = sore back.
August 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@wakelys On your feet all your working life is hard on the back and compresses the spine so much - pinching nerves and herniating discs.
August 20th, 2021  
