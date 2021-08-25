Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
349 / 365
Not the best Spoleto art I've seen...
In one of the exam rooms. At least it's local sort of... Spoleto is an art festival held in Charleston each year. Phone shot.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2810
photos
128
followers
103
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Latest from all albums
347
501
840
841
502
605
348
349
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
medical
,
artwork
,
doctor-office
,
phoneography
,
exam-room
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess that Moore in 1982 was fresh out of ideas.
August 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close