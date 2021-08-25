Previous
Next
Not the best Spoleto art I've seen... by marlboromaam
349 / 365

Not the best Spoleto art I've seen...

In one of the exam rooms. At least it's local sort of... Spoleto is an art festival held in Charleston each year. Phone shot.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I guess that Moore in 1982 was fresh out of ideas.
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise